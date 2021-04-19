FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit’s Google Assistant-enabled Sense Smartwatch falls to new low of $249 (Save 25%)

-
Amazonfitbit
Save 25% $249

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $248.95 shipped. Typically fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Arriving with an always-on AMOLED display, Fitbit Sense also delivers a bevy of unique health monitoring capabilities alongside up to 6-day battery life Alongside ECG tracking which have been added for the first time, you’ll also find stress and skin temperature monitoring, as well as all of the usual exercise stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 9,500 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $229 is worth a look instead. On top of the cash savings, you’ll still benefit from a similar roster of fitness tracking stats, as well as 6-day battery life. Mainly, there’s just no ECG here, or some of the other unique monitoring capabilities noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

But if you’re looking for supplements to help out with the workout regimen, be sure to stock on Orgain organic protein and MyProtein whey from $17. These ongoing discounts from last week are taking up to 45% off, making now a great time to try out the popular fitness supplements or just refill your current supply while the price is right.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

fitbit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History ...
Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip sees first discount of th...
Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera falls to $30 (Sa...
Nintendo Switch bags and controllers from $15: PowerA T...
Roku’s Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2 + HomeKit dr...
Home security one and done: Kindle Fire 32GB tablet w/ ...
Be ready for camping season with Anker’s PowerHou...
SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card returns to Amazon low ...
Show More Comments

Related

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 280-piece Adventures with Luigi Starter Course

Learn More
45% off

Backyard game sale from $25: Arcade basketball, Pickelball, and more up to 45% off

$25+ Learn More
40% off

Nike Flash Sale offers 40% off rarely discounted styles: Flyknit, Air Max, more

shoes from $40 Learn More
65% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $24 (Save 65%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, To the Moon, 911 Operator, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

$27 Learn More
2021 lows

Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip sees first discount of the year at $70, more from $35

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $130

Insignia’s stainless steel 10-qt. Air Fryer Oven drops to $60 shipped for today only (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More