Woot has cert. refurb Google Pixel 3/XL handsets on sale from $100

Today only, Woot is discounting unlocked Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Smartphones from $99.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $129.99. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20 and is the lowest price of the year.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same. Head below for more.

No matter which of the handsets you end up with, put some of the savings to use by scoring Spigen’s Touch Armor Case for $15.99 in both Pixel 3 and 3 XL designs. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk to either of the handsets while still providing ample protection. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those who aren’t willing to settle on a refurbished unit can still also lock-in new condition Google Pixel 3/XL models from $169. The values aren’t as good here, especially if you plan to give the handsets to teenagers as their first smartphone or anything in that ballpark, but are the best prices we’ve seen this year. Otherwise, give our Android guide a look for even more discounts.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos

