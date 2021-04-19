Home security one and done: Kindle Fire 32GB tablet w/ Blink Mini Camera: $75 Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Kindle Fire 8 with 32GB with Blink Mini Camera for $74.99 shipped. That’s $15 less than the tablet alone and by far the lowest price we’ve seen for this combo or any tablet/camera combo in memory. The tablet which comes in white, black, plum or blue features 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM and has all day 12 hour battery life and USB-C charging. Blink’s Mini Cam is 1080P does motion detection, live view and two-way audio.

Add more Blink Minis cameras to your home security setup at $28/ea and don’t forget to bump up your Kindle MicroSD card storage to 200GB for just $22.50. Note: This Kindle Fire is subsidized with Amazon ads.

Kindle Fire 8 32GB tablet + Blink mini camera features:

8″ HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.

All-day battery life – Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).

