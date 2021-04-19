Home security one and done: Kindle Fire 32GB tablet w/ Blink Mini Camera: $75 Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Kindle Fire 8 with 32GB with Blink Mini Camera for $74.99 shipped. That’s $15 less than the tablet alone and by far the lowest price we’ve seen for this combo or any tablet/camera combo in memory. The tablet which comes in white, black, plum or blue features 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM and has all day 12 hour battery life and USB-C charging. Blink’s Mini Cam is 1080P does motion detection, live view and two-way audio.
Add more Blink Minis cameras to your home security setup at $28/ea and don’t forget to bump up your Kindle MicroSD card storage to 200GB for just $22.50. Note: This Kindle Fire is subsidized with Amazon ads.
Kindle Fire 8 32GB tablet + Blink mini camera features:
- 8″ HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.
- All-day battery life – Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
- Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).
- 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.
- Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.
- See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features (live view is not continuous).
