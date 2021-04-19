SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card returns to Amazon low of $22.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC Card for $22.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $28, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches the all-time low set only once before. Ready to handle 100MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $13. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 1,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and grab a smaller capacity model of SanDisk’s Ultra microSD cards from $11.

But for more ways to outfit your Android device with some additional gear, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to check. While you’ll find a collection of Twelve South offerings on sale from $20, the ongoing discount we spotted last week on this best-selling smartphone stabilizer at $75.50 will surely help you fill up the microSD card with buttery smooth footage.

SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card features:

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC and microSDHC cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and Full HD video. (1) Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, these A1-rated cards load apps faster for a better smartphone experience. (3) Available in capacities up to 400GB, you have the capacity to take more pictures and Full HD video and capture life at its fullest. Built to perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSD cards are waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof, and X-ray proof.

