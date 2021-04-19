The Lululemon Mother’s Day Gift Guide has an array of gift ideas for the mother in your life. Wondering what gift will make her Mother’s Day? Lululemon has great options that she can wear daily or during her workout sessions. Inside this gift guide, you will find over 170 ideas to choose from, with pricing starting at $12. They also have it categorized with the top 10 gifts, ideas under $100, yoga apparel, casual wear, and workout styles. Plus, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders too. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lululemon Mother’s Day Guide.

Top Gifts

Lululemon picked 10 items to be a part of its top gift ideas for Mother’s Day. A standout is the Hotty Hot Low-Rise Shorts. This style is great for warm weather and will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe. These shorts are available in 10 fun color and print options and priced at $58. This style was also designed for runners and has a built-in liner for added coverage.

Another notable item from this list is the Wunder Train High-Rise Tights. These leggings are perfect for workouts, and they’re made from Lululemon’s fastest drying material. They’re also infused with four-way stretch, and the high-waist also makes them flattering. The waistband is adjustable as well for a perfect fit. You can choose from 14 color options as well as three length options too.

Lululemon Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

If you’re on a budget, Lululemon put together over 130 items that are under $100. A really great option that I personally own is the Align Tank Top. This top is supportive, versatile, and very comfortable too. The v-cut of the neckline is really flattering, and it hits at the perfect spot to wear with high-waisted leggings. You can choose from several fun color options, and it’s priced at $58.

Finally, the Energy Bra Long Line is another style that any mom would love. The criss-cross back is very on-trend and looks really cute with open-back tops, tank tops, or on its own. It has medium support and was made for training purposes. The padding is optional, and again, you can choose from 11 colors. This bra is priced at $58 and is a new arrival to Lululemon.

