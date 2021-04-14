FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

The COACH Mother’s Day Collection has an array of gift ideas. COACH states, “Because Moms deserve it all. There’s never been a better year to go big for Mother’s Day.” Inside this collection of everything from handbags to perfume, you will find 113 items starting from $50. Plus, COACH features free delivery on all orders, as well as free monogramming on certain items. Be sure to find all of our top picks by heading below the jump. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Nordstrom Mother’s Day gift guide to get even more ideas for gifting.

COACH Mother’s Day handbags

If your mother needs a handbag refresh, the Willis Top Handle styles is a great option. This versatile bag is available in six colors including a gorgeous pink for spring and summer. This style is a part of the COACH originals collection and can also be worn as a crossbody bag.

However, if you’re looking for a bit of a larger style, the Shay Shoulder Bag is another standout. This bag will hold all of your essentials and also has a scratch-resistant exterior that will help it to stay looking nice for years to come. This style comes in three colors and can also be worn over your shoulder or crossbody as well. It’s rated 4.8/5 stars from COACH customers.

COACH shoes

The Citysole Skate Sneaker is perfect for everyday wear. These shoes will look great paired with jeans, shorts, leggings, skirts, or dresses alike. I really love the slight pop of pink as well as the COACH logo on the heel. Plus, these shoes not only look adorable, but they’re also designed for comfort, too, and priced at $135.

Accessories for Mother’s Day

Finally, perfume is always a great gift idea for Mother’s Day, and COACH Dreams Parfum is perfect for the spring and summer seasons. This perfume is a light scent with notes of bitter orange, juicy pear, gardenia, cactus flower, and a touch of musk. It comes in a gorgeous bottle with a flower cap that’s really beautiful. The 3-oz. bottle is priced at $102.

