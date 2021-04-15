Nike is no stranger to the world of environmental friendliness, with the launch of last year’s Space Hippie shoes leading the way towards the brand’s announcement of a new refurbished program. And while it’s not quite as extreme as another pair of 100% recycled kicks, the new mission is likely to have an even more impactful result. With added savings for those willing to grab a renewed pair of kicks, the new program is rolling out now across the country. Head below for all of the details.

Nike launches new refurbished program

The whole process starts off with runners, streetwear fans, and anyone else who owns a pair of Nike shoes taking up space turning in their old kicks. Once the folks who handle the refurbished operation at Nike actually get their hands on them, experts will inspect and grade the footwear before eligible shoes are cleaned, sanitized, and boxed up.

Shoppers will be able to find three different conditions of shoes. The most sought-after will be the Like New pairs, which “show no sign of wear or flaws.” Stepping down to the next level, Nike will also be refurbishing shoes that are gently worn but are still “in great condition with visible light wear or cosmetic flaws.” And lastly, there’s a category for those never-worn shoes with some kind of stain, fading, or discoloration. Regardless of which tier you find from Nike’s refurbished offerings, each of the shoes is also backed by a 60-day wear test for some added peace of mind.

But when it comes to the shoes that aren’t up to par for either of those three categories, that’s where those aforementioned Space Hippies come into play. Nike has been repurposing old kicks in its Grind rubber for the soles and plans to ramp up those efforts to recycle even more shoes.

As a result, it’s likely we’ll see even more kicks released in the future made out of recycled materials considering that Nike is going to have an even larger amount of sneakers to start grinding thanks to the refurbished program.

Launching at 15 Nike retail locations across the US

Those looking to save some cash on a wardrobe refresh while also being conscious about the environment will be able to start picking up refurbished Nike shoes in the near future. The rollout will be limited to 15 in-store locations throughout the United States to start as the brand begins scaling its recycling operation.

As of now, there’s no telling on just how stock is going to be allocated between the different retail stores, although it’s quite likely that which shoes you find at any given store will vary based on which actual brick and mortar location you’re visiting. So you just may be able to score the deal of the century on a refurbished limited-edition pair of kicks.

Nike has also yet to announce what the exact pricing model of its refurbished program is going to look like. We know that those willing to go with a non-new pair of shoes will benefit from some savings off the original price tag, but for now, there’s no telling just how deep of a discount awaits.

