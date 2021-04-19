Oculus Quest 2 VR headset bundle sees rare discount to $350 shipped ($397 value)

Newegg is offering the Oculus Quest 2 All-in-one Virtual Reality Headset Bundle for $349.98 shipped. For comparison, buying the Quest 2, headset, and strap separately would cost $397 at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a rare bundle discount on the Quest 2 and is the best available. The Oculus Quest 2 delivers an all-in-one gaming experience, allowing you to play without a dedicated desktop. However, you can hook it up to your computer and enjoy PC titles should that be what you’re into. Plus, with the headset and strap, you’ll enjoy the experience even more. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you’ll find out more in both our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

If you have a gaming desktop already, opt instead for the Oculus Rift S. This is a PC-based virtual reality headset, meaning it won’t operate without a dedicated computer. It’s available for $299 on Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller, having garnered an impressive 4.4/5 star rating from over 15,000 happy gamers.

Don’t forget that we’ve got a selection of gaming monitors on sale from $140. This is a good way to upgrade your setup without having to enter the world of virtual reality. Adding a new monitor to your desk can be a great option if you don’t have a lot of room in your home to walk around in a VR headset.

More about the Oculus Quest 2:

Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display

With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library

Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!