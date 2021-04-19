FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monoprice’s 35-inch Curved UltraWide 100Hz Monitor hits $330 (Save $70), more from $140

-
Amazon is offering the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $329.99 shipped. Matched at Monoprice. That’s $70 off the typical rate, is the best offer we’ve tracked since October, and marks the second-lowest price to date. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to embrace a curved display, now’s a great time. This unit boasts a 3440 by 1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. Out of the box you’ll get a 100Hz refresh rate which can be overclocked to 120Hz. Along the back you’ll find three HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort connector. Check out our Tested review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced as low as $140.

More monitors on sale:

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also benefit from some of the other discounts that are live across our site. Examples include this aluminum MacBook stand at under $6.50 Prime shipped, WD’s 8TB external HDD for $127, and the Klipsch Pro 2.1 THX Speaker System at $90. And don’t forget to check out ViewSonic’s latest 34-inch UltraWide monitor with a built-in USB-C hub.

Monoprice Zero-G Curved UltraWide Monitor features:

  • Features an ultra wide 3440x1440p (UWQHD) resolution.
  • An expansive 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you more desktop space for enhanced productivity at work along with a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home.
  • For demanding fast-action titles, this update sports a boost in performance with a 100Hz Maximum native refresh rate and a quick 4ms OD response time.
  • The 1800R curvature reduces Reflection at the edges and reduces eye strain by naturally reducing the amount of Eye movement needed to see from edge to edge.

