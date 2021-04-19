Twelve South gear now up to 50% off: PowerPic Qi Charger $40, more starting at $20

Twelve South is currently discounting a selection of its popular Apple accessories, iPhone chargers, Mac-scented candles, and more starting at $20. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Twelve South PowerPic at $39.99. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on a single unit. Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds, props up your device for easily monitoring notifications, and lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Other notable Twelve South deals:

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Looking for a wireless phone charger that doesn’t look like another dock or charger? Meet PowerPic, the picture frame that wirelessly charges your phone. Just set any Qi-compatible phone inside the frame to begin charging. The contemporary frame is made of New Zealand Pine and holds any 5″ x 7″ photo. PowerPic is, hands down, the best looking wireless phone charger – that you’ll never see.

