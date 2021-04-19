FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VariDesk’s latest metal portable stand raises your MacBook to new ergonomic heights

-
NewsVariDesk

VariDesk, a company known for its home office furniture and standing desk risers, is introducing its new VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand today. With a strong focus on ergonomics and portability, the new stand offers users a set-up-anywhere approach to bring your laptop up to the ideal typing height. Marking the first option from the company that fits in your backpack, anyone looking for an elegant solution they can take with them at a moment’s notice will want to head below for more details. 

New VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand

The idea here is to provide users with an attractive, lightweight setup that offers an ideal, portable standing desk solution that fits in your bag:

The Portable Laptop Stand is perfect for working from home, especially in apartments or smaller spaces. It’s incredibly easy to use – you simply pop it up on your desk, kitchen table, or counter and place your laptop on top. When you’re done, the stand folds flat. It’s ergonomically designed so you can actually type at your laptop while standing.

The VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand, weighing “just 2.4 pounds,” is made of strong, high-quality aluminum, according to the company. Arriving full assembled and ready to go, it will raise your 15-inch laptop (15-pound weight limit here) up to 12 inches off the tabletop, carry it with anti-slip grips, and then fold down flat with one hand for easy storage or transportation. 

According to VariDesk, this can be a big help for folks working at home as well:

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people have been working hunched over the couch or dining table. A reported 92% of chiropractors are seeing an increase in neck and back pain as a result of people working from home.1 Since 72% of remote workers don’t have a dedicated home office space, it’s no wonder that so many people are suffering from muscle fatigue and soreness.

The new VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand is now available for purchase direct and at Amazon for $125 shipped

9to5Toys’ Take

At $125, this thing better feel incredibly solid with a particularly high-end folding mechanism. There are plenty of laptop stands on Amazon (including these discounted aluminum models from $19) for a fraction of the price, and even some with adjustable shelfs that can go higher than 12 inches. While it’s hard to believe those ones are as robust as the $125 option from VariDesk, we are going to have to get hands on before we can recommend dropping that much cash, unless you have experience with the brand and already love its products.

