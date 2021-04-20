Apple’s $20 or less movie bundle sale has The Godfather, Academy Award-winners, more

Following last week’s collection of Academy Award-winning titles, Apple is discounting a selection of movie bundles to $20 or less courtesy of iTunes. With a variety of collections ranging from actor-specific packages to genres, directors, and more, you’ll find highlights like The Godfather Trilogy, Quentin Tarantino flicks, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new movie bundle sale

All of this week’s best iTunes movie deals are headlined with a collection of $20 or less film bundles. While you can still lock-in all of the discounted Academy Awards titles from last week, today’s sale expands your digital library with a variety of titles. Each of the bundles typically fetches $40 or more, and everything will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Wander‬‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure title starring Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, and Heather Graham.

