Apple’s latest movie sale has former Academy Award-winning films for $10 or less

-
AppleMedia
$10 or less

With the Academy Awards around the corner, Apple is back this week to launch its latest collection of discounted movies courtesy of iTunes. Throughout the sale you’ll find a selection of former best picture winners for $10 or less, with everything from classics like Forrest Gump and Titanic to more recent debuts of Birdman, Moonlight, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s Best Picture Winner movie sale now live

All of this week’s Apple deals courtesy of iTunes deliver a selection of $10 or less titles that have won best picture at the Academy Awards. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. Everything will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of  Breach‬‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi and fantasy title starring Bruce Willis.

