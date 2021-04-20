Are you still on the hunt for a great Mother’s Day Gift? If so, the Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide is loaded with ideas. Inside this collection there are 49 items and pricing starts at $12. Plus, Carhartt offers free delivery and returns on all orders, too. Head below the jump to find an array of gift ideas for Mother’s Day. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to Lululemon’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide here.

At Carhartt, we don’t make gear for Mother’s Day. Because for those 24 hours, Mom shouldn’t be working. So save her favorite rugged gear for the 99.7% of days that aren’t meant for pampering. For Mother’s Day, give your Mom something only you could make. Or better yet, just let her rest.

Carhartt Mother’s Day best sellers

The Carhartt best-selling styles were designed to be tough and timeless. One of our top picks from this collection is the Force Lightweight Utility Leggings. This style is infused with stretch for maximum flexibility and mobility. They’re also highly durable and come in two colors. The mid-rise waistband is figure flattering and they have a logo on the back. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 500 Carhartt customers.

Rugged Gifts for maker moms

The rugged gift section contains versatile gear that can do anything. One of our top picks is the Double-Front Railroad Stripe Bib for $80. These bibs are infused with stretch for added comfort and have a double layer at the knees for durability. They also have plenty of pockets. This style is also highly reviewed with a 4.5/5 star rating.

Another style I really like is the Crawford Bomber Jacket. This layering piece can be worn during spring hikes, morning walks, and much more. It was also made for movement so you won’t feel restricted and you can choose from four color options. It’s priced at $70 and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Gifts for the outdoors

Finally, if you have a mother that likes to play and work outdoors, the Mesh-Back Cap is going to help keep their faces protected from the sun. It’s priced at $19 and is available in three colors. It has a breathable mesh design as well as a sweat-wicking band.

