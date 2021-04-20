FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad drops to $130 (New 2021 low)

Reg. $150 $130

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $130.05 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut of the year, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best since December. Whether you or your kids will benefit from the sturdy design on Logitech’s Rugged Folio, this case is a great option for adding extra protection into the iPadOS experience. It features an integrated keyboard that pairs over the Smart Connector alongside a spill-proof design, added drop-resistance, and a folio to protect the screen. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 235 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you give up the more rugged design found above by picking up the ZAGG Messenger Folio 2 Keyboard Case at $60. This alternative will still deliver an improved iPad typing experience, just relying on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connectivity noted on the featured model. But for less than half the price, it’ll make for a compelling option nonetheless.

While Apple just unveiled its latest iPad Pros, those who don’t mind going with previous-generation models can save up to $120 at the lowest prices of the year. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including a rare discount on Apple Pencil 2 at $115.

Logitech Rugged Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Heavy-duty protection Slim design Think you need a chunky case to protect your new iPad (7th gen) from drops spills and scratches? Think again Rugged Folio is a surprisingly slim keyboard case with military-grade drop protection for iPad Rugged Folio was designed to withstand the toughest environments while also giving you the comfort and style you crave It features 4 use modes spill-proof keys and a convenient shortcut keys This light all-in-one case provides front and back protection for your device and even features a convenient spot to store your digital pencils.

