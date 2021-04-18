FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Pencil 2 sees rare Amazon discount to second-best price of the year at $115

Reg. $129 $115

Amazon is now offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $114.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount of the year and a rare chance to grab the accessory on sale. Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience. Even with rumors of a refreshed model launching on Tuesday’s event, this is a great way to save for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Head below for more.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

Then go dive into our Apple guide for even more notable discounts this weekend. While Verizon shoppers can grab Apple Watch SE for $5 per month, there are even more notable offers out there including the MagSafe Duo Charger at an Amazon low of $112.50 and various iPhone 11 series cases from $14.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

