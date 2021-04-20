FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Balance shoes up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $40

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders exceeding $89. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 247 Sport Classic Sneakers that are currently marked down to $80 and originally were priced at $110. These sneakers are very on-trend for this season and look great with joggers, jeans, chino pants, and more. The navy coloring is very versatile and easily pairs with almost any outfit in your wardrobe. This style is also lightweight, great for walking, and supportive as well. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and deals from $40.

