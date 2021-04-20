The latest RapidX gizmo has arrived, and it wants to turn a standard wall outlet into a stand and all-in-one charging base. RapidX MyCharging Station is able to power up to seven devices at once by adding Qi, USB-C PD, and USB-A ports to your existing outlet while also keeping both AC slots ready and waiting. Buyers only have to remove the AC cover and plug in RapidX MyCharging Station to get up and running, making it a much easier solution to install when compared with fully swapping out an outlet for one with USB-C. Continue reading to learn more.

RapidX MyCharging Station leaves no stone unturned

The new RapidX MyCharging Station wants to help you say goodbye to leaving charging bricks plugged in throughout your house. This unit acts as an all-in-one power brick that upgrades an entire wall outlet without adding very much bulk. Adopters will retain access to their AC outlets while gaining a 45-watt USB-C PD port, three USB-A outputs, and a 10-watt Qi charging pad.

While you’ll need to supply your own charging cables when the Qi charging pad cannot be used, it still removes the need to find a power adapter. The wireless charger is housed behind a built-in smartphone slot, and the setup even includes a few places to dock your iPad and Apple Watch alongside a couple of additional iPhones. The entire unit spans 8 x 1 x 7 inches, which isn’t bad at all, given all the functionality it brings to the table.

Pricing and availability

The all-new RapidX MyCharging Station is available now and priced at $79.99. Cost mimics what the brand charges across most of its innovative portfolio, with standout tech solutions like this 3-in-1 wireless charger, stand, and power bank combo alongside a swiveling 2-in-1 wireless charger.

9to5Toys’ Take

Only time will tell if this unit is truly as promising as it looks on paper. The fact that pretty much anyone can seamlessly add Type-C, USB-A, and Qi power sources to an existing outlet with minimal effort feels almost too good to be true. My only fear is that utilizing the built-in Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad slots could cause RapidX MyCharging Station to jostle loose for some.

One disappointment that many are bound to agree on is that the USB-C port power limit tops out at 45 watts. That being said, my Apple Silicon MacBook Air easily makes it through an entire workday and charges just quickly enough using its bundled 30-watt adapter.

