Best-selling Matcha green tea powder and more up to 25% off today at Amazon from $7.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsJade Leaf Matcha
25% off From $7.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jade Leaf Matcha (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 25% off organic Japanese matcha green tea powder, accessories, and more. You can grab the 1.06-ounce package of Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder for $7.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel your sub after the order goes through. This is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Described as “100% USDA Certified Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder,” it is grown without “pesticides or harmful fertilizers” and is sourced “directly from partner family farms in Uji and Kagoshima, Japan.” It is said to be rich in antioxidants and is a great little addition to your lattes, smoothies, and baked goods. Rated 4+ stars from over 50,000 customers at Amazon where it is the #1 best-selling option. More deals and details below. 

You can save even more with this $3 Prime shipped package of Pukka Herbal Organic Matcha Green Tea bags. But it’s hard to say if you’re getting the real thing with some of these more affordable options out there. At just $7.50 and with a solid 25% discount, it might be a smarter bet to go with the best-selling option above instead anyway. 

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Jade Leaf Gold Box sale for additional options including everything from entire starter kits to Matcha latte mix, and much more. The deals start from around $7.50 and be sure to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts, as detailed above. 

Then go hit up this morning’s juicer sale from $31 to expand your health regimen setup even more and head over to our home goods guide for additional cookware, essentials and tool deals.  

More on the Jade Leaf Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder:

  • 100% USDA Certified Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder – Pure Shade-Grown Green Tea Leaf Matcha Powder – Grown Without Pesticides or Harmful Fertilizers
  • Authentic Japanese Origin – less than 1% of tea fields in Japan are certified organic for strict farming practices. We source directly from partner family farms in Uji and Kagoshima, Japan.

