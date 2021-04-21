We are now tracking up to 53% off Blueair purifiers in celebration of Earth Day 2021 with deals from $90. One standout here is the Blueair Classic 480i Air Purifier for $322.91 shipped. Regularly $690 direct and slowly dropping in price to $449 elsewhere across 2021, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find at $367 off. If you’re in the market for a larger model that can handle rooms as large 434-square feet, this new low is worth a closer look. The usual true HEPA filtration and the ability to remove “99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen” are in place here. However, this model can also be controlled via the Blueair friend app or Alexa (with compatible devices) and features dual carbon protection to deal with “gaseous pollutants and smoke.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for more deals from $90.

Blueair purifiers on sale for Earth Day 2021

We are also tracking the smaller Blueair Pure 411 Air Purifier down at $89.99 shipped via Amazon. Also 25% off direct from Blueair when bundled with the Blue Pure 211+ model. Regularly $120, this is 25% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in about a year. Ready for smaller spaces like a nursery, home office, or spare bedroom, it is rated for up to 161-square feet of coverage. A 3-part filtration system is employed alongside a carbon filter for odor removal. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customers.

Still a bit much for you? Check out the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier at $40 shipped instead. This one doesn’t have the same brand recognition and covers about the same space as the $90 411 deal above, but it does carry stellar ratings from thousands and will help the cause for much less than today’s Earth Day 2021 deals.

Then go score a 24-pack of LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners at 38% off and check out the latest Airthings View Plus air quality monitor, before heading over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Blueair Classic 480i Air Purifier:

HEPASilent technology leverages electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration to deliver true HEPA performance capturing 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen for relief from allergies and asthma

Dual protection filters with activated coconut carbon, naturally remove gaseous pollutants and smoke without the need for chemical additives

Air quality sensors monitor air quality in real-time and adjust fan speed accordingly when set to auto mode

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!