Banish funky odors with 24 LITTLE TREES Air Fresheners, now $9.50 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the 24-pack of LITTLE TREES Royal Pine Scent Car Air Fresheners for $9.38 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and goes head-to-head with the lowest pricing we have tracked since September. If your car isn’s smelling as fresh as you’d like these days, these air fresheners are here to save the day. You’ll get 24 Royal Pine-scented solutions that should be ready to refresh your vehicle throughout the rest of 2021, if not longer. Best of all, LITTLE TREES touts that these are also great for laundry rooms, garages, bathrooms, and pet areas. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

And if your vehicle has an underlying odor that always seems to come back, you may want to consider grabbing Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier instead at $6 Prime shipped. This can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.”

Since you’re here, you may also have interest in some of the other deals we’ve unraveled. Standout examples include these 360-degree LED lanterns at $5.50 each, Bora’s Lumber Organizer at $40, and Audew’s Portable Air Compressor for $15. And if you’re frequently on-the-go, don’t forget that Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod is down to $30.

LITTLE TREES Royal Pine Car Air Freshener features:

  • LITTLE TREES is the original car air freshener that freshens at home and on the road.
  • Specialized proprietary technologies combined with exceptional fragrances deliver long-lasting quality results.
  • Freshen up at home or on the road with the original car air freshener. Great to use in laundry rooms, garages, bathrooms, and pet odor areas.

