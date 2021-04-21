Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $10 during Eastbay’s Flash Sale + 20% off orders of $49

Eastbay is currently having a Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off orders of $49 or more with promo code APR20 at checkout. Plus, you can save up to 65% off sitewide. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Nike Air Max Camden Slides are currently marked down to $39 and originally were priced at $50. These slides are great for post gym workouts, pool days, and much more. They’re cushioned for additional comfort and have a bottom that has specific grooves to help give you traction. Plus, you can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max Camden Slides $39 (Orig. $50)
- adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- ASICS GT 2000 8 Shoes $64 (Orig. $120)
- adidas Originals X_PLR Shoes $60 (Orig. $85)
- Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% Flyknit $144 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- EVAPOR Core Compression Tight 2.0 $10 (Orig. $20)
- Nike Team Epic Jacket $17 (Orig. $55)
- Under Armour Block City 2.0 $68 (Orig. $110)
- Under Armour Team Zip-Up $14 (Orig. $45)
- adidas Original Superstar Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
