Nike, adidas, ASICS, more from $10 during Eastbay’s Flash Sale + 20% off orders of $49

Eastbay is currently having a Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off orders of $49 or more with promo code APR20 at checkout. Plus, you can save up to 65% off sitewide. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Nike Air Max Camden Slides are currently marked down to $39 and originally were priced at $50. These slides are great for post gym workouts, pool days, and much more. They’re cushioned for additional comfort and have a bottom that has specific grooves to help give you traction. Plus, you can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

