Save up to $111 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

-
Apple
From $948 $111 off

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air from $948 shipped for the entry-level model. Down from it $999 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $51 in savings, is $1 under our previous mention, and one of the best prices of the year. You can also save up to $111 on higher-end configurations with upgraded RAM and storage space.

Yesterday saw the launch of the first M1-powered iMac, but those wanting to work away from the desktop will find Apple’s latest MacBook Air to fit the bill instead. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, you’ll find improved performance thanks to the M1 chip as well as increased battery life and a fan-less build. That’s alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, as well as pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Then go hit up our Apple guide for even more price cuts. Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale still rages on and offers HomePod mini bundles at $110 alongside plenty of other notable discounts. But that’s on top of the first discount on the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band at $39 and up to $120 off the previous-generation iPad Pros.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

