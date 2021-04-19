Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first discount to $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band for $39 shipped. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release and marking a new all-time low. Debuting back in February in honor of Black History Month, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then head on over to our Apple guide for even more price cuts as we start out the week. Best Buy just kicked off its latest 4-day sale that among a selection of other notable discounts, has HomePod mini bundles at $110 and more. Not to mention this ongoing Apple Pencil 2 discount to $115.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

