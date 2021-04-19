FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale discounts HomePod mini bundles, electric scooters, more

Best Buy is kicking off the week by launching a new 4-day sale that’s discounting a selection of Apple gear, smart home accessories, electric vehicles, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35, and free curbside pickup is available, as well. Headlining here is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $109.99. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker. Learn more over at 9to5Mac. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled mini smart plug, and you’ll be ready to expand your HomeKit setup to control lamps and other appliances. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Other highlights from Best Buy’s 4-day sale:

Or just be sure to shop the entire Best Buy 4-day sale right here to check out all of the offers yourself. Then go swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best price cuts on Macs, iPads, and even some of the latest iPhone accessories.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

