Sony gave its new console’s controller a significant overhaul. Not only are haptics taken to the next level, but tension in the triggers can be tweaked by developers to make interacting with a variety of items feel different in games. Unlike Microsoft, the new DualSense controller relies on a built-in rechargeable battery for power. This approach can leave you stranded once out of power until you can refuel it or rely on a tethered connection while gaming. Thankfully a new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack is here to save the day. Continue reading to learn more.

Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack cuts the cord

The new Portable Battery Charger Pack for DualSense is Hyperkin’s latest. It joins a vast portfolio of gaming accessories for both modern and retro setups. It provides a reasonable way to refuel a DualSense controller without needing to get a cord involved. It’s unclear how the added bulk of this accessory will change the ergonomics of DualSense while playing.

The Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack connects directly to your PlayStation 5 controller’s USB-C port and immediately begins to top it off. Insider there’s a 1500mAh battery that provides “one full charge” to your DualSense. Along the top of the accessory you’ll find a USB-C port for charging, four LEDs that indicate power levels, and a button that is likely used to activate them and provide an updated status.

Pricing and availability

The new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack is now available for pre-order. Assuming that it ships on time, these are slated to go out later this week on April 23. Pricing is set at $19.99, which isn’t too shabby, given the fact that DualSense controllers fetch $70 apiece. As with many Amazon pre-orders, this accessory is backed by a guarantee which locks in the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.”

9to5Toys’ Take

While I wouldn’t consider the Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack to be an accessory I’d like to always have on a controller, it certainly appears to be a handy add-on for when you get caught without power. The shape and color scheme nicely matches DualSense, which is all you can really ask for when it comes to aesthetics.

Hyperkin’s decision to also add LED lights to indicating battery levels is another handy feature that users are bound to appreciate. Plus, it’s great to see a capacity that is basically identical to DualSense’s internal battery, allowing users to fully refuel their controller by simply attaching this accessory.

