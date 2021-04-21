FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All-new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack kicks tethered PS5 controller charging to the curb

-
Apps GamesNewsHyperkin
Order Now!

Sony gave its new console’s controller a significant overhaul. Not only are haptics taken to the next level, but tension in the triggers can be tweaked by developers to make interacting with a variety of items feel different in games. Unlike Microsoft, the new DualSense controller relies on a built-in rechargeable battery for power. This approach can leave you stranded once out of power until you can refuel it or rely on a tethered connection while gaming. Thankfully a new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack is here to save the day. Continue reading to learn more.

Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack cuts the cord

The new Portable Battery Charger Pack for DualSense is Hyperkin’s latest. It joins a vast portfolio of gaming accessories for both modern and retro setups. It provides a reasonable way to refuel a DualSense controller without needing to get a cord involved. It’s unclear how the added bulk of this accessory will change the ergonomics of DualSense while playing.

The Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack connects directly to your PlayStation 5 controller’s USB-C port and immediately begins to top it off. Insider there’s a 1500mAh battery that provides “one full charge” to your DualSense. Along the top of the accessory you’ll find a USB-C port for charging, four LEDs that indicate power levels, and a button that is likely used to activate them and provide an updated status.

Pricing and availability

The new Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack is now available for pre-order. Assuming that it ships on time, these are slated to go out later this week on April 23. Pricing is set at $19.99, which isn’t too shabby, given the fact that DualSense controllers fetch $70 apiece. As with many Amazon pre-orders, this accessory is backed by a guarantee which locks in the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.”

9to5Toys’ Take

While I wouldn’t consider the Hyperkin DualSense Battery Pack to be an accessory I’d like to always have on a controller, it certainly appears to be a handy add-on for when you get caught without power. The shape and color scheme nicely matches DualSense, which is all you can really ask for when it comes to aesthetics.

Hyperkin’s decision to also add LED lights to indicating battery levels is another handy feature that users are bound to appreciate. Plus, it’s great to see a capacity that is basically identical to DualSense’s internal battery, allowing users to fully refuel their controller by simply attaching this accessory.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Hyperkin

About the Author

Funko POP! launches new line of Avatar: The Last Airben...
Best Android app deals of the day: hocus 2, Screen Lock...
Bandai announces new Tamagotchi Pix with selfie cam and...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: SkySafari 6 Pro...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising f...
LEGO officially unveils upcoming 2,300-piece R2-D2 set ...
Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, no...
TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with ...
Show More Comments

Related

Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers with haptic feedback and finger touch detection

Learn More
Save now

Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gaming at $85 (New low), more from $70

From $70 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar-powered outdoor LED lights at $32, more

Learn More
Save 40%

Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank has a built-in Qi pad at $36 (Save 40%), more

From $22 Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South Suitcase for 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon low at under $61 (Reg. $80)

Under $61 Learn More
$80 off

Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $420 shipped (Reg. $500+), more

From $252 Learn More

Funko POP! launches new line of Avatar: The Last Airbender fan-favorite figures

Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated 6-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer is 50% off for today only at $50 shipped

$50 Learn More