Lenovo’s C340 15-inch Chromebook returns to all-time low at $399 following $100 discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo C340 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $399 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the all-time low. This 15-inch Chromebook delivers a touchscreen display complete with a 2-in-1 design that allows it to fold into a tablet with a 360-degree hinge. Alongside its 64GB of built-in memory and 4GB of RAM, there’s also dual USB-C ports, a microSD card input, and USB-A connectivity to round out the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 230 customers and you can get some additional insight in our hands-on review of the 11-inch model. Head below for more.

Whether you’re a student or just looking for a new daily driver, Lenovo’s Chromebook is a great option to consider for use in the classroom or away from the desk. Either way, it’s a safe investment to send a portion of your savings to pickup this well-reviewed laptop sleeve at Amazon. It will only run you $9 and features a water-resistant design. Not to mention, over 28,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you think it’s time to take macOS for a spin instead, this morning saw $111 discounts go live on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. This will provide much of the same compact design that’s perfect for working on-the-go, but with more power under the hood and increased battery life compared to the featured Lenovo Chromebook.

Lenovo C340 15-inch Chromebook features

Lenovo C340-15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth computing performance with this Lenovo Chromebook. The 15.6-inch Full HD multi-touch display offers an intuitive user experience, while the 64GB eMMC storage offers fast start-ups and load times. This Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for speedy responses and Bluetooth technology to sync with compatible wireless devices.

