Save energy and stress with these vintage TP-Link enabled smart bulbs at $14, more

Amazon is offering Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Edison Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $17 list price, today’s deal saves you 18% and matches the lowest price of the year. Packed with intuitive features, you can dim, warm, schedule, and track your energy usage all from your smartphone. There’s no hub required to use it, but you can still pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant devices for easy voice commands. Enjoy the warmth of vintage, soft white filaments with temperatures up to 27000K for daytime use, or nightly reading. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 900 customers. See below for more.

For a more modern approach, take a look at these RGB color changing smart bulbs for $8.99 a piece when you clip the on-page coupon. This 2-pack offers 16-million dimmable color options, so you can build your ideal atmosphere right from the app. It’s also Alexa- and Google Assistant enabled, so giving your orders directly is always an option. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 20,000 reviews.

All of these devices are compatible with Alexa, and right now you can score a 3rd Generation Echo Dot with 1-month of Music Unlimited at just $13 for Prime members. And for more energy saving deals, be sure to check out our Green Deals roundup, this adorable indoor garden at 40% off, or peruse our smart home and green deals guides.

Control your LED filament smart bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android); Turn your lights on and off from the office, check in and make sure you turned off your kitchen lights, even schedule lights to turn on before you get home. Turn your filament bulb to full brightness for a well lit vanity or dim it down for a dinner party. No need for a hub or extra equipment.

