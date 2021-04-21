Grow your own fruit and veg inside from $70 with up to 40% off AeroGardens at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden Sage Harvest Indoor Garden for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 direct from AeroGarden where it is currently on sale for $120, today’s offer is up to $60 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the sage model. We also haven’t seen the other colors this low directly on Amazon in over a year. This simple to use indoor garden allows you to grow up to six plants simultaneously with little to no experience needed. The no soil-required kit comes with everything you need to get started including the LED grow lights and a 6-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint). Rated 4+ stars from over 8,600 Amazon customers. More AeroGarden deals below from $70.

A great lower-cost alternative right now is the AeroGarden Sprout. While yesterday’s $70 deal on the black model is no longer available, you can score the white model on Amazon for $69.99 shipped right now. That’s 30% off the $100 price tag and the best we can find. This one shrinks your yield down to three plants at a time, but is more affordable and easier to manage because of it. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Looking to customize your crop instead of going with the included seed pods? There are loads of options, from cherry tomatoes and wild lettuce to salsa growing kits, all starting from around $13.50 or so at Amazon.

Then dive into our roundup of the best spring wreaths, the ongoing Amazon Mother’s Day live plant sale from $19, and these succulent packs from $14.

More on the AeroGarden Sage Harvest Indoor Garden:

INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth)

PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches Tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, Made simple

EASY TO USE – Control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your hydroponics growing system.Do not allow water to contact hot LED Grow Lights

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!