Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Just after Apple finally unveiled its new item trackers, we are now seeing the Spigen AirTags cases go up for sale. Last night Nomad was first out of the gate with its third-party leather offerings, and this morning we are taking a look at the two first models from Spigen — a company well known around these parts for its affordable, third-party Apple gear accessories. We are also seeing some early discounts and you can get a closer look down below. 

Spigen AirTags cases go up for sale

The new Spigen AirTags cases (and its Cyrill sister brand) are now available directly on its site and over on Amazon starting from $17 Prime shipped. They are also up to 21% off right now for the initial launch period. 

First let’s take a look at the Spigen AirTags Case Valentinus. It features a functional carabiner (more like a key chain loop in this case) alongside a PU leather wrap with a “finely knitted to closure.” You’ll find the expected cutout to show off Apple’s design as well as a digestible $19.99 price tag here (Or $18 Prime shipped at Amazon).

Encase the AirTag with some class. Valentinus brings back the leather look with a functional carabiner to help keep them securely attached everywhere. It comes in a cover sewn with precision and a simple closure. Look good while you keep your goods close.

Next up for the new Spigen AirTags cases is the Rugged Armor edition. This one features a far more rugged-looking carabiner with a mixture of flexible, thermoplastic polyurethene construction and “subtle glossy accents.” This one is also selling for $19.99 right now. And here are more details from Spigen:

Inspired by car design, Rugged Armor secures the AirTag in a timeless and streamlined body. Its slim frame is textured with carbon fiber detailing and subtle glossy accents.

Both the Rugged Armor and the Valentinus are joined by the CYRILL AirTags Basic Leather Case Cover for $17 Prime shipped as well. This is a Spigen sister brand offering that features an eco-friendly vegan leather build, a button clasp, and a nice key ring to attach it to your EDC. 

Be sure to check out the latest Nomad covers after you’re done with today’s Spigen AirTags cases. Then head right over to 9to5Mac for all of the in-depth coverage on everything Apple unveiled yesterday. 

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

