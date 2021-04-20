Following all of the excitement from today’s Apple Spring Forward event, Nomad is getting in on the action by debuting a new collection of its popular leather offerings. Headlined by its very first AirTags accessories including a leather keyring and glasses strap, Nomad is also introducing a new series of cases for the latest iPad Pro. Head below for all of the details and how you can lock-in pre-order discounts.

Headlining all of the new Nomad announcements today, we’re getting a look at its first two accessories for the new AirTags. Kicking things off is the Leather KeyChain, which fitting wraps the item finder in a premium thermoformed Horween leather. Complete with a stainless steel ring, it’ll give you a way to clip AirTags onto your keys. Those interested in locking in their pre-order stand to also save some cash, as Nomad has dropped the price to $29.95 down from its $40 retail rate. Shipping is slated for July 20.

Alongside applying its usual leather stylings to AirTags, Nomad is also launching a new Glasses Strap to bring those same location tracking features to your shades. The cord attaches to your glasses and pairs with a lightweight TPU capsule for the AirTag itself, helping to make misplaced sunglasses a thing of the past. Just like the Leather KeyChain, pre-ordering the Glasses Strap will drop the price to $29.95.

Nomad refreshes iPad Pro case lineup, too

Earlier in the year, Nomad refreshed its lineup of iPad Air cases with some leather offerings, and today is doing the same thing for the just-announced iPad Pros. There are three distinct styles available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch models, headlined by two different versions of Nomad’s popular Rugged Case. Available in both black and rustic brown versions, the Horween leather finish protects your iPad in style. Pricing here starts at $99.95 and goes up to $119.95 depending one which model of iPad Pro you’re looking to deck out in leather.

Nomad is also updating its Rugged Folio case for the newest iPad Pros, which arrives with much of the same as the aforementioned case there, just with some added protection for the screen. Available in the same two leather styles, this one starts at $149.95 for the 11-inch model and climbs to $169.95 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

For those who want the same overall design but can live without the leather, there are also two new versions of Nomad’s PU cases. Available in both the standard Rugged Case and Rugged Folio form factors, pricing here starts at $89.95, delivering much of the same designs without the premium materials.

