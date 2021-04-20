FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

-
NewsNomad

Following all of the excitement from today’s Apple Spring Forward event, Nomad is getting in on the action by debuting a new collection of its popular leather offerings. Headlined by its very first AirTags accessories including a leather keyring and glasses strap, Nomad is also introducing a new series of cases for the latest iPad Pro. Head below for all of the details and how you can lock-in pre-order discounts.

Nomad introduces first AirTags accessories

Headlining all of the new Nomad announcements today, we’re getting a look at its first two accessories for the new AirTags. Kicking things off is the Leather KeyChain, which fitting wraps the item finder in a premium thermoformed Horween leather. Complete with a stainless steel ring, it’ll give you a way to clip AirTags onto your keys. Those interested in locking in their pre-order stand to also save some cash, as Nomad has dropped the price to $29.95 down from its $40 retail rate. Shipping is slated for July 20.

Alongside applying its usual leather stylings to AirTags, Nomad is also launching a new Glasses Strap to bring those same location tracking features to your shades. The cord attaches to your glasses and pairs with a lightweight TPU capsule for the AirTag itself, helping to make misplaced sunglasses a thing of the past. Just like the Leather KeyChain, pre-ordering the Glasses Strap will drop the price to $29.95.

Nomad refreshes iPad Pro case lineup, too

Earlier in the year, Nomad refreshed its lineup of iPad Air cases with some leather offerings, and today is doing the same thing for the just-announced iPad Pros. There are three distinct styles available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch models, headlined by two different versions of Nomad’s popular Rugged Case. Available in both black and rustic brown versions, the Horween leather finish protects your iPad in style. Pricing here starts at $99.95 and goes up to $119.95 depending one which model of iPad Pro you’re looking to deck out in leather.

Nomad is also updating its Rugged Folio case for the newest iPad Pros, which arrives with much of the same as the aforementioned case there, just with some added protection for the screen. Available in the same two leather styles, this one starts at $149.95 for the 11-inch model and climbs to $169.95 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

For those who want the same overall design but can live without the leather, there are also two new versions of Nomad’s PU cases. Available in both the standard Rugged Case and Rugged Folio form factors, pricing here starts at $89.95, delivering much of the same designs without the premium materials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Nomad

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with ...
Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Cro...
New RapidX MyCharging Station turns wall outlet into Ap...
Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for...
MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fabl...
Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming ...
EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gami...
Valkyrie joins Apex Legends in Season 9 alongside new w...
Show More Comments

Related

Nomad’s new stainless steel MagSafe Mount delivers a premium iPhone 12 dock

Buy now Learn More

Nomad debuts slick new Lunar Sport Apple Watch Strap

Learn More

CASETiFY’s latest Disney collection has iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, more

Buy now Learn More
Save $20

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the perfect bedside smart assistant at $30 shipped

$30 Learn More

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds

Learn More

Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Crossing: New Horizon collection

Learn More
Reg. $75+

Lug your gear around in style with Incase’s EO Hardshell Roller at $50 shipped (Reg. up to $230)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $39

Charge 3 Apple devices with this one versatile Lightning cable: Now $13 (Reg. $39)

$13 Learn More