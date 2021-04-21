Weld and repair plastics with Bondic’s LED UV Liquid Pro Kit at $19 (Reg. $35) + more from $13

Today only, Woot is offering the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Pro Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $35 and currently fetching $34 at Amazon, today’s offer is 46% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. In some ways, this is essentially a soldering iron for plastics. Perfect for electronics tinkerers or just as a handy tool to have in the workshop, it uses UV light and some glue to repair broken plastic or to aid in your DIY projects. It can cure connections on “plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, and leather,” among other things, and ships with a the a pair of bonus refills and a microfiber cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers and you’ll find some deals on extra refills below.

There really aren’t very many other options that can handle this task as well for $19. But if you think you can get away with a tube of repair epoxy putty, the J-B PlasticWeld at $6.50 is a solid option. Not only is it less expensive than today’s lead deal, but it’s also an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,400 customers.

If you already have a Bondic Pro and are looking for some discounted refills, you’re in luck. Woot also has refills on sale from $12.99 Prime shipped or as much as 65% off the list prices. Head over to this page and you’ll find the refills in the pull-down menu just below the price.

DIY tool deals continue with DEWALT’s compact folding portable workbench as well as Dremel’s cordless rotary tool, and all of these DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, and sanders at Amazon from $97. Head over to our home goods guide for additional deals on DIY gear, household essentials, kitchenware, and more.

More on the Bondic Plastic Welding Pro Kit:

INCREDIBLE ADHESIVE – When fully cured Bondic is 100% waterproof and is also heat-resistant. Dries clear and can be sanded or painted after it is hardened. Non toxic

UV LIGHT ACTIVATED – The incorporated LED UV light has an easy press button and when the liquid is exposed to the UV light it cures in seconds to a permanent bond

BONDIC IS NOT A GLUE – The solvent free formula stays liquid until it is hardened by UV light which means there is no chance of drying up in the container

