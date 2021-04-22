Ahoy athletes, body sculptors, and health nuts abound! Garmin is releasing its latest in the premium Venu series, the Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS-enabled Smartwatch, and it’s packed to the brim with new features. Let the luxury of 24/7 personalized analytics push you to your peak performance, with a holistic approach that reaches beyond ordinary fitness coaching. Monitor your sleep score, oxygen and stress levels, or take advantage of the hundreds of preloaded workouts and HIIT activity profiles. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so head below for all the inside details on how to cop this one-of-a-kind smartwatch.

Venu 2 Smartwatch: beyond personal training

Garmin is undertaking a massive leap with its latest in the Venu smartwatch series, beginning with the unmatched battery life. Off a single charge, your smartwatch will run up to 11 days without rest, or up to 8 hours of GPS and music playback.

Designed for a total harmony of mind and body, all it takes is two minutes for the Venu 2 to analyze your heartrate, respiration, stress, and more. And at any moment check in on your hydration, menstrual health, blood oxygen saturation, or take a peak at how “charged up” you are with the unique Body Battery app. Based on your energy levels throughout the day, it can analyze the ideal times for you to hit the gym, or hit the sack. That way you’re always working with your body rather than against.

Never waste a moment, never miss an opportunity

More than just a health analytics team you can carry on your wrist, the Venu 2 and 2S also comes packed with over 1,400 downloadable exercises. Easy, animated demonstrations will help you brush up on your yoga, lifting, Pilates, and more. Pick and choose your favorites, or build a personalized workout and download it from the app.

Plus, you can choose from over 25 sport modes including 14 HIIT activities to push you to your best, at whatever you love most. Joggers specifically can take advantage of a running coach feature, which can help you train for your next fun run, or marathon. And whether you’re biking, swimming, or just out on a morning jog, the Venu 2’s GPS can transmit your location manually or automatically with built-in incident detection.

But of course, the features don’t stop there. The Venu 2 is also a top-quality smartwatch that lets you receive emails and texts, and even respond to them if paired with an Android. Listen to your favorite running tunes on Spotify, or even use it as a hassle-free way to pay. Back all that up with a 1.3-inch fully customizable AMOLED display, encased in Gorilla Glass and 5ATM water-resistance for added durability.

Pricing and availability

The Venu 2 and Venu 2S smartwatches are available for purchase right now through the Garmin website. It’ll run you $400; a hefty tag to be sure, but offset with the cost of your own personal training team and a new smartwatch. The 45mm Venu 2 comes in charcoal and blue-gray, while the 2S comes in an array of options ranging from sand and gold, white and rose gold, gray steel, and graphite.

9to5Toys’ take:

Maybe because I’m not shopping in the right circles, or connected to my own personal Lucious Fox, but I have never seen such a souped up smartwatch before. The Venu 2 delivers what is essentially an entire team’s worth of fitness and health analytics. From personalized workouts to sleep scores, blood oxygenation, it does everything except run the marathon for me. I am yet to make the $8 monthly commitment to a gym, so I can’t very well justify $400 for a personal fitness tool. (This $32 one is way more my speed.) But if you’re serious about next-level fitness care, this is a remarkable one-stop-shop solution. And if you’re just looking to get the kids outside this summer, we got you covered there too.

