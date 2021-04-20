FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit’s Ace 2 Activity Tracker gets kids outside and racing to go for just $40 (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Save 43% $40

Amazon offers the Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker For Kids at $39.99 shipped. Down from its $70 list price, today’s 43% savings marks the largest we’ve ever laid eyes on, and matches the all-time low. Ace 2’s on-screen celebrations gamify your child’s activity, encouraging them to stay active, get outdoors, and reach their goals. They can track their steps, cheer-on and challenge friends, and enjoy their summer to the fullest thanks to the five-day battery life and water-resistance up to 50-meters. Plus, your child can express themself through a wide variety of band colors and prints. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 14,500 satisfied parents. Head below for more.

Want to connect with your kids on all their summer adventures? This LETSCOM smartwatch fitness tracker is down to just $30.59 shipped. Packed with heartrate-monitoring, sleep-tracking, and all the stats you need to be at your best this season and beyond. But it’s not just another calorie counter – you can track cumulative data about your steps, habits, and fitness goals over months of use. Plus check your social and SMS updates, incoming calls, music, and the list goes on, all backed by a 10-day battery life off a single 2.5-hour charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

Looking for that top-of-the-line workout buddy to help you stay in shape? Fitbit’s Google Assistant-enabled Sense Smartwatch is down to a new low at $249. And to make the perfect transition towards your most active you, you can gear up for less with Nike’s 40% off Flash Sale, New Balance shoes up to 75% off, or a whole slew of exercise gear and equipment starting at just $10.

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker features:

The swim proof activity tracker for kids 6 plus, Fitbit ace 2 makes family time more fun. It is full of motivating challenges, up to 5 days of battery, sleep tracking and inspiring ways to connect with parents, siblings and friends. There is nothing more meaningful than building healthy habits together and centaury kids is the perfect way to get the whole family moving and making memories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

fitbit

About the Author

Knives and multi-tools from $7: Imperial, Old Timer, Sw...
Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system hits Amazon low ...
Upgrade your gear with Alienware’s low-profile RGB ga...
Amazon live plant Mother’s Day sale from $19: Sansevi...
Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk hits ...
Nanit’s Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System is Al...
Replenish your chocolate Muscle Milk Protein Shakes: 12...
Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link’s Deco X20 Sy...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $30 (Reg. up to $60)

$30 Learn More
New lows

All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

From $160 Learn More
30% off

DEWALT’s compact folding portable workbench upholds 1,000-pounds at 30% off, now $70

$70 Learn More
From $689

Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme kits are ideal for gaming, Plex servers, more at up to $420 off

$420 off Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 21-inch 48V electric mower simplifies yard chores at $300, more

Learn More
30% off

Knives and multi-tools from $7: Imperial, Old Timer, Swiss+Tech, more (Up to 30% off)

From $7 Learn More
Save 20%

Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system hits Amazon low at $120 off, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
75% off

New Balance shoes up to 75% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale from $40

from $40 Learn More