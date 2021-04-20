Fitbit’s Ace 2 Activity Tracker gets kids outside and racing to go for just $40 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker For Kids at $39.99 shipped. Down from its $70 list price, today’s 43% savings marks the largest we’ve ever laid eyes on, and matches the all-time low. Ace 2’s on-screen celebrations gamify your child’s activity, encouraging them to stay active, get outdoors, and reach their goals. They can track their steps, cheer-on and challenge friends, and enjoy their summer to the fullest thanks to the five-day battery life and water-resistance up to 50-meters. Plus, your child can express themself through a wide variety of band colors and prints. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 14,500 satisfied parents. Head below for more.

Want to connect with your kids on all their summer adventures? This LETSCOM smartwatch fitness tracker is down to just $30.59 shipped. Packed with heartrate-monitoring, sleep-tracking, and all the stats you need to be at your best this season and beyond. But it’s not just another calorie counter – you can track cumulative data about your steps, habits, and fitness goals over months of use. Plus check your social and SMS updates, incoming calls, music, and the list goes on, all backed by a 10-day battery life off a single 2.5-hour charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

Looking for that top-of-the-line workout buddy to help you stay in shape? Fitbit’s Google Assistant-enabled Sense Smartwatch is down to a new low at $249. And to make the perfect transition towards your most active you, you can gear up for less with Nike’s 40% off Flash Sale, New Balance shoes up to 75% off, or a whole slew of exercise gear and equipment starting at just $10.

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker features:

The swim proof activity tracker for kids 6 plus, Fitbit ace 2 makes family time more fun. It is full of motivating challenges, up to 5 days of battery, sleep tracking and inspiring ways to connect with parents, siblings and friends. There is nothing more meaningful than building healthy habits together and centaury kids is the perfect way to get the whole family moving and making memories.

