JBL’s Assistant-enabled Link View smart display returns to 2021 low at $100

-
Smart Home
Reg. $200 $100

JBL is currently offering its Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, we’ve more recently been tracking a $200 going rate with today’s offer matching the lowest price of the year. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 435 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

But when it comes to a more affordable Google Assistant experience, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a great option to consider at $30. This one might not be quite as well-suited to the kitchen as the lead deal, but it’s a great option to keep in mind for expanding the Assistant setup to the nightstand. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Then go check out all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide this week, as well. This morning saw a notable offer go live on HomePod mini, which discounts it to a new all-time low at $89. That’s alongside an Echo Dot bundled with Amazon Music Unlimited for $13.

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

