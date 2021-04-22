FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HomePod mini sees rare discount to new all-time low at $89

-
Apple
New low $89

Verizon Wireless is now offering Apple HomePod mini for $89 shipped when code EARTHDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts of any kind on Apple’s latest smart speaker and marks a new all-time low. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score a 3rd Gen. Echo Dot with a month of Music Unlimited for $13. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

Don’t forget that today marks the last day of Best Buy’s latest 4-day sale, which is discounting a selection of Apple gear, electric vehicles, and more. This promotion happens to have a HomePod mini bundle, which is a slightly better value overall compared to just the discounted smart speaker. But otherwise, be sure to hit up our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

