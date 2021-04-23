Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with Oscar-winning flicks for $10 or less

Planning a weekend movie night? Apple has your covered, as iTunes is now discounting a selection of Oscar-winning flicks to $10 or less. With a pretty wide-ranging collection of titles, you’ll be able to save on everything from classics like Goodfellas and Dead Poets Society, as well as more recent favorites like Jojo Rabbit, La La Land, Get Out, and more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres at just $10 or less each, which are down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags.

Apple is also discounting a selection of flicks starring Denzel Washington this weekend as well, with prices starting at $4.99. Here are all of our top picks.

Then don’t forget to check out all of the price cuts in Apple’s $20 or less movie bundle sale that went live earlier in the week. You’ll find a collection of Academy Award-winners, including series like The Godfather Trilogy as well as collections of films by directors including Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, and more.

