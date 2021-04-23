FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia’s new hiking gear collection features great Mother’s Day gift ideas

Do you enjoy to hike? If so, Columbia has a new hiking collection to help you reach new heights. This gear was designed for getting outdoors, and the new collection has apparel, shoes, and accessories. Some of the great features included in this line are SPF-infused fabric, water-resistant material, highly-packable items, and much more. They also have new shoes made for the toughest trails. Be sure to head head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Columbia Hiking Collection.

Men’s Columbia Hiking Gear

One of the newest arrivals for men from Columbia is the Omni-Tech Ampli-Dry Shell Jacket. This style is available in four color options, and it comes with all of the best features for hiking. A few of notable features include a lightweight nylon fabric that’s infused with comfort-stretch for added mobility and underarm venting to help regulate body temperature. It also has an attached hood in case you run into spring showers and large pockets to store your phone, wallet, and keys. You can also find this in a women’s option, and both are priced at $150.

Looking for a new hiking shoe? The Men’s Escape Columbia Hiking Summit Outdry Shoes are a standout. These shoes have a responsive cushioning to help give you comfort and support when hiking up or down the trail. They’re also lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down, and they’re also made of a breathable mesh to keep you cool when temperatures rise. This style also has a new Adapt Trax outsole that helps to provide exceptional traction in wet and dry conditions. You can choose from two color options, and they’re priced at $150.

Hiking Gear for Women

Looking for something to do with Mom this Mother’s Day? Why not soak up the natural beauty and go for a hike? You can also surprise her with new hiking gear from Columbia’s new line. One of our top picks is the new SH/FT Aurora OutDry Hiking Shoes. I really like this design because they can be worn not just for hiking but also workouts, walks, or everyday occasions. This style comes in an array of fun color options for spring, and the material is extremely flexible. The upgraded style comes up a little higher, such as a bootie, and can be slipped on or off seamlessly. These shoes would make an incredible gift, and they’re priced at $130.

Be sure to also check out our latest guide to the best new perfume for Mother’s Day 2021.

