With Mother’s Day right around the corner, everyone is looking for gift ideas. That’s why today, we’re sharing the best new spring perfumes that every mom will enjoy. Perfume is always a great gift idea, and loaves of top brands have released new scents. Whether you’re looking for something beachy, floral, musky, or sweet, we’ve got a new scent for you or a mom in your life. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Jo Malone London Mother’s Day Perfume

Jo Malone London dropped several new fragrances for spring. One of our top picks is called “Elderflower Cordial Cologne.” This is a limited-edition scent that features notes of powdery white petals of elderflowers and mixed with the tartness of summer-green gooseberries. The bottle has a trendy vintage feel and can be found at Nordstrom for $74 shipped.

Chanel Perfume

Chanel also launched a new perfume just in time for Mother’s Day. The new scent is called “CoCo Mademoiselle” that comes in a convenient fragrance mist. I love the design of this style because it can easily be thrown in a bag or purse for traveling and on the go. This fragrance is also for both your hair and body, which is really neat, and it feels cool on skin. This is a floral scent with notes of rose petals, jasmine, and orange. You can also find it at Nordstrom for $82 shipped.

YSL Libre Perfume

You will want to check out the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Perfume for Mother’s Day. First of all, this perfume comes in an exceptionally beautiful bottle for gifting, and you can choose from two size options. This is a bright floral scent that’s said to smell youthful. The notes of the perfume are lavender essence, orange blossom absolute, and white tea accord. Pricing for this scent starts at $69 and ranges to $90.

Hermes L’Ombre Perfume

Finally, Hermes has a new scent called L’Ombre des Merveilles, which comes in a nice gifting set for Mother’s Day. The set comes with the perfume and a moisturizing body lotion. This is a unique scent that’s perfect for summer weather with notes of tonka bean, incense, and black tea. I really love the packaging as well, and it’s priced at $155.

Also, check out our guides to Lululemon’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide, Carhartt’s Mom’s Guide, and adidas Mother’s Day Gift Ideas.

