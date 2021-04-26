FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week

-
AmazonAnker
Save 28% From $16

Anker is kicking off yet another week with its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home cameras, earbuds, and more from $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $99.99 in a variety of styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and matching the all-time low. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Earlier today, Anker launched the latest addition to its lineup of portable projectors in the form of a R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II. We took a hands-on look at the unique release, finding it to be a perfect way to complement those upcoming Star Wars movie nights this spring and summer. Get all of the details right here and then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, ...
Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cam...
Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSon...
PAXCESS’ 200W portable power station sports a 30W...
Bring the Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean to your...
Sony’s 2021 Ultra HD 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Google ...
Wyze’s newest robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping see...
Elevate iPhoneography with DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at a new A...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 64%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

$32 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C Lightning cables, solar chargers, projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Alarm Clock $14 (Save 22%), more

From $3 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $70

Don’t spend a fortune on a cast iron Dutch Oven, this 4-qt. Victoria is $28 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

$28 Learn More
Save 15%

Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

$59.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro travels at 23 MPH for 15.5-miles at a low of $1,600

Learn More
Save $103

Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSonic QHD USB-C, more (Up to $103 off)

From $120 Learn More