Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week

Anker is kicking off yet another week with its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, smart home cameras, earbuds, and more from $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $99.99 in a variety of styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and matching the all-time low. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Earlier today, Anker launched the latest addition to its lineup of portable projectors in the form of a R2-D2 Nebula Capsule II. We took a hands-on look at the unique release, finding it to be a perfect way to complement those upcoming Star Wars movie nights this spring and summer. Get all of the details right here and then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro features:

Choose your scenario via the Soundcore app and listen as ambient sounds disappear to leave you with nothing but pure sound. Get a 45% boost to your bass, and a 30% wider frequency bandwidth than ordinary drivers. Drivers coated with 10 hardened nano-layers offer incredible stiffness to generate stunning accuracy and clarity.

