With May the 4th quickly approaching, Anker is getting into the Star Wars spirit a tad early with the announcement today of its latest projector. Bringing the most beloved droid in the galaxy to its popular Nebula projector lineup, its upcoming R2-D2 Capsule II enters with a unique design on top of a notable list of features that let you take movie night just about anywhere. Today, we’re taking a hands-on look at the new release, so be sure to head below for all of the details and a closer look at this unique Star Wars collectible.

Hands-on with Anker’s Nebula Capsule II R2-D2

Anker’s soda can-sized mini projectors have been quite popular over the years when it comes to outdoor movie nights or just quickly being able to set up a screen. The latest offering to enter the Nebula collection continues that legacy, but with a design overhaul inspired by a Star Wars icon.

In fact, the hardware this time around isn’t receiving much of an update at all, with the new R2-D2 Edition rocking the same features found on the standard Anker Nebula Capsule II. That doesn’t mean these specs are worth glossing over, as the compact projector still manages to pack quite a punch for its size.

With the ability to create an up to a 100-inch screen, Anker’s new R2-D2 projector packs a 200-lumen lamp and 720p picture quality. The compact unit packs its own internal speaker and runs full Android TV, allowing you to watch content from Netflix and YouTube, as well as Disney+.

The three-hour battery life is a nice complement considering you’ll have enough time to get through each of the Star Wars films on a single charge. Or if you don’t want to use the built-in streaming services, there’s an HDMI port for plugging in something else. Lastly, you’ll find USB-C for refueling the Anker Nebula Capsule II as well as USB-A and 3.5mm inputs.

Features aside, the reason we’re taking another look at the projector is the newfound R2-D2 stylings. By bringing the droid into your portable home theater kit, Anker has delivered a pretty awesome collectible for Star Wars fans.





While R2 saves the day quite a few times throughout the Original Trilogy, the droid’s most iconic moment is arguably projecting that unforgettable recording of Princess Leia’s “You’re my only hope” speech. That makes the theming for this limited-edition Anker Nebula Capsule II even more fitting on paper. That same attention to detail carries over to the actual product, as the the design couldn’t be executed better, in my opinion.

Anker already starts out with a cylindrical form factor that’s reminiscent of the signature astromech droid appearance, but takes things to a new level with a detailed coat of paint. All of the little details and greebles have been included, with the projector’s lens fitting right into where R2-D2’s radar eye normally is, becoming an easy highlight. There’s also an added startup sound that blasts out the droid’s signature beeps and boops.

Pricing

The new Anker Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 Edition Projector is now available for purchase and enters with a $699 price tag. All of the Star Wars bells and whistles do stack up to a more premium price tag this time around, with the standard Capsule II retailing for $580.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker has undoubtedly created one of the most novel projectors out there by infusing just the right amount of R2-D2 theming. It of course looks the part for Star Wars fans, and also delivers quite a bit of notable functionality despite its small size. But with a $120 premium over the standard Nebula Capsule II, is it actually worth picking up? In a word, yes. I’m enamored by the R2-D2 stylings and I am sure many Star Wars fans would feel the same way. It being a limited-edition release is also sure to add some fanfare into the equation, as it’s likely these won’t be around all that long.

But that doesn’t mean that Anker’s R2-D2 projector isn’t without its shortcomings. I just went hands-on with another projector, with BenQ’s GS2 providing a much more well-rounded portable movie-watching experience for the same price. So while you’ll be able to get more bang for your buck elsewhere in the projector world, it really just comes down to whether the unique design is that important of a selling point.

But if you have any summer movie nights on the horizon and the idea of making your way through the Skywalker Saga away from the family room or home theater seems hard, the Anker Nebula Capsule II R2-D2 Edition is an easy solution.

