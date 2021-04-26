Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber has a real metal hilt + authentic sounds at $108.50 (Save $192)

Woot is offering the Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber for $108.61 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. With an original price of $300, this Lightsaber goes for as much at Target and third-parties at Amazon charge $250 right now. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Lightsaber features a real metal hilt, display stand, and creates authentic movie sound and lighting effects. This is the ultimate collector’s item if you’re a Star Wars fan. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, opting for a Star Wars: The Last Jedi Bladebuilders Kylo Ren Electronic Lightsaber is a way to pick up a new toy and save some cash. It comes in at under $30 on Amazon, which saves quite a bit from today’s lead deal. At the same time, it also delivers a similar experience, though the real metal hilt and authentic lighting experience are traded for a more budget-focused single bulb and plastic design.

Don’t forget that you can save 20% on LEGO Star Wars brick-building kits right now. There’s even more on sale, including Architecture, Disney, and others priced as low as $8. LEGO deals never stick around for long, so you’ll want to act quick before the prices go back up again.

More about the Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber:

Realistic light effects

Authentic movie sound effects

Display stand

Real metal hilt

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!