Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Architecture, Disney, and more from $8

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Buildable Yoda set for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low set only once before. While it might not be the new and more lovable Baby Yoda set, this 1,771-piece creation assembles an equally display-worthy 16-inch tall version of Yoda from Attack of the Clones. Complete with his green Lightsaber and even a display plaque, this build set is sure to look great amongst the rest of your Star Wars collection. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for more LEGO deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then be sure to check out the new LEGO R2-D2 that’ll be launching ahead of May the 4th alongside the Tatooine Homestead promotional kit. You also won’t want to miss our recent hands-on review with the new LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery.

LEGO buildable Yoda features:

Add to any fan’s collection with two Yoda LEGO Star Wars characters in one set! This intricately detailed 75255 display model of powerful Jedi master Yoda is based on the character from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. The collectible figure includes a posable head and eyebrows, moving fingers and toes, and Yoda’s signature green Lightsaber.

