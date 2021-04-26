Razer’s compact Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard falls to Amazon low at $96 shipped

Amazon is offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $95.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also at Best Buy for My Best Buy members (free to join). For comparison, it normally goes for $117 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Featuring an ultra-compact 60% design, this keyboard is perfect for cramped desks. It ditches the 10-key and F-row to deliver a small keyboard with a great typing experience. Featuring Razer’s clicky optical switches, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast response times with a clicky design if that’s what you’re after. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Ditching the Razer namesake will save some cash. You’ll find that this highly-rated 60% keyboard is available at Amazon for $70, which is $26 below today’s lead deal. With a white design and Gateron Optical Brown switches, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget who still want a premium experience.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a number of monitor discounts right now with pricing starting at just $120. From the 24-inch MSI 75Hz option to ViewSonic’s 1440p USB-C display, there’s plenty to choose from with up to $103 in savings to be had.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard features:

Razer Optical switches use light-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (30% shorter actuation distance than other clicky switches at 1.5 mm) with satisfying, clicky feedback

Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Made of textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime buildup

