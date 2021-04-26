Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSonic QHD USB-C, more (Up to $103 off)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is offering the MSI 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Non-Glare Gaming Monitor for $119.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 less than what retailers like B&H are charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This compact display wields a 24-inch screen that’s ready to level up both gameplay and productivity. This MSI solution has a 1080p resolution that’s paired with a 75Hz refresh rate. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. AMD FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick that’s ready to reduce tearing while gaming. DisplayPort and HDMI inputs can be found along the back in addition to AUX. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $103 off.

More monitors on sale:

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at Razer’s Raptor Gaming Monitor for an all-time low of $600. Want an easy way to hook up two displays to your laptop? If so, Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock is $180 right now. It can simultaneously power two 4K monitors at 60Hz while offering up an abundance of legacy ports. Oh, and don’t forget to check out Microsoft’s special edition Bluetooth mice in Arctic and Forest Camo colorways.

MSI 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Non-Glare Gaming Monitor features:

  • 24″ LCD panel LED backlight (1920 x 1080 full HD)
  • 75Hz refresh rate – Display without after image.
  • 1ms response time helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
  • Wide view angle – 178° visible.
  • Adaptive sync – keep screen tearing away from your monitor.

