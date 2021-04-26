Monitors from $120: MSI 24-inch 75Hz Non-Glare, ViewSonic QHD USB-C, more (Up to $103 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Non-Glare Gaming Monitor for $119.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 less than what retailers like B&H are charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This compact display wields a 24-inch screen that’s ready to level up both gameplay and productivity. This MSI solution has a 1080p resolution that’s paired with a 75Hz refresh rate. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. AMD FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick that’s ready to reduce tearing while gaming. DisplayPort and HDMI inputs can be found along the back in addition to AUX. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $103 off.

MSI 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Non-Glare Gaming Monitor features:

24″ LCD panel LED backlight (1920 x 1080 full HD)

75Hz refresh rate – Display without after image.

1ms response time helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

Wide view angle – 178° visible.

Adaptive sync – keep screen tearing away from your monitor.

