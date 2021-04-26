FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

simplehuman’s Touch Control Makeup Mirror sees rare price drop at $166 shipped (Reg. $200)

New low $166

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 8-inch Touch Control Makeup Mirror for $166 shipped. This marks only the third major discount we’ve tracked since its release, for a new all-time low. Just a simple touch can turn the TRU-LUX light from 100 to 800 lux brightness, meant to reproduce natural candlelight and sunlight respectively. With up to 5x magnification and unparalleled brightness, you can make sure your latest makeup look is ready for the summer heat, or intimate bar and home lighting. This cordless mirror has a 5-week battery life, and makes an ideal tool for Instagram makeup artists, or content creators across platforms. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t quite need the highest magnification and brightness for your daily routine, you can save almost 90% off today’s lead deal by opting for this highly-rated tri-fold mirror at $18.77. A much more budget-friendly option, you can choose between three color warmth options, magnifying levels, and mirrors on all sides so you never miss a detail. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 9,800 customers.

So you can always be ready for your next outing or photoshoot, check out Google’s 10W wireless charging stand down to $40. That’s nearly half-off the going rate, but you’ll be sure to find something to meet your need and budget in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Touch Control Makeup Mirror features:

The simplehuman sensor mirror lights up automatically as your face approaches. Its tru-lux light system simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation, so you’ll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. It also has a candlelight setting, so you can check your look in low light before you go. The touch-control brightness gives you fast, intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness. And unlike traditional makeup vanity mirrors’ bulb lighting, our long-lasting LEDs won’t burn out or diminish even after years of use.

