Google’s 10-watt Pixel Stand wireless charging pad now down at $40 shipped (Reg. up to $79)

B&H is offering the Google Pixel Stand for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $79 from Google and currently fetching $64 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the regular price, matching he Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. According to the B&H listing, it works with Google Pixel 3, 4, and 5, as well as other Qi-compatible devices. This model is able to power your device at up to 10-watts in both landscape or portrait mode, “charge through most phone cases that are up to 0.01-inch thick,” and will provide a nice home for your device while you’re accessing Google Assistant and charging at the same time. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

For something far more affordable with the same 10-watt power, take a look at the Anker Wireless PowerWave Stand from $19 Prime shipped instead. Available in both black or white, this one carries stellar ratings from over 63,000 Amazon customers and while you’re forgoing the Google branding here, it will provide a very similar experience for much less. It arguably a little more blocky looking, but the less rounded approach might more pleasing for some folks anyway.

Hit this morning’s new Amazon sale for more Anker deals, our smartphone accessories roundup for additional Qi gear, and this ongoing offer on Samsung’s official 10000mAh Power Bank with a built-in Qi pad. We also have some great offers popping over in our Android hub including Samsung’s Galaxy S21 256GB as well as the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at some of the best prices yet from $250.

More on the Google Pixel Stand:

Fast, wireless charging. Charge your Pixel wirelessly with Pixel Stand.

Pixel Stand is compatible with Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.Charging: Up to 10W charge for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL,Up to 11W charge for Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, Charges Qi compatible devices

The wireless charger that acts like your personal assistant. Use the Google Assistant to get more done while fast-charging your Pixel. [1] Jump-start and customize routines to check your daily schedule, get weather and commute information, and more. You can also charge Qi-compatible devices.

