Apple discounts Star Wars 9-film collection to $70, single movies at $8, more from $1

May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, is almost here and Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale is ensuring you’re ready to rewatch all of the iconic films from a galaxy far, far away. Whether you’re planning some outdoor movie nights where Anker’s new portable R2-D2 projector would come in handy or just want to finally lock-in the remaining Skywalker Saga films, you’ll be able to save on the entire collection. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well as some additional critically-acclaimed titles for $10 or less. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kicks off May the 4th Star Wars movie sale

All of this week’s best movie deals courtesy of iTunes kick off as Apple is getting your digital library ready for Star Wars Day next week by discounting all of the titles in the Skywalker Saga as well as the standalone anthology titles to $7.99, down from $20. That’s alongside this 9-movie collection at $69.99, saving you an extra $10 from picking up the films individually at today’s sale prices.

Alongside all of the discounts from a galaxy far, far away, iTunes is also discounting a collection of critically-acclaimed films to $10 or less. Down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags, these are matching our previous mentions for some of the best prices of the year. Here are our top picks.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Kid Detective‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, and Tzi Ma.

