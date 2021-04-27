FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 shipped (Save $100)

-
AppleBest Buy
$100 off $299

Best Buy is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm in (PRODUCT) Red for $299 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $399, goes for $369 at Amazon, and the previous-best price that we tracked was $320. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low. Apple Watch Series 6 features an always-on display, both ECG and blood-oxygen monitoring, and much more. With the latest U1 chip and support for faster wireless charging, this is Apple’s latest and greatest when it comes to wearable tech. Ready to learn more? Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While today’s lead deal comes with the standard silicone Sport Band, if you’d prefer the Solo Loop style, then this option on Amazon is a great buy with your savings. It’s just $10, and with multiple sizes available, you can get the one that will fit you just right. For those who want a different style, our roundup of the best bands is a can’t-miss article.

Prefer leather bands? Well, we’re still tracking a discount in both sizes for this leather band on Amazon. It’s down to $9 right now, which saves 22% from its normal going rate. It’s highly rated and is at one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, so you’ll want to cash in on the discount before it goes away. There’s also so much more in our Apple guide, which we keep updated with the latest deals from around the web every day.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

