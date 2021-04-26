FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band is just $9.50 (Save 22%)

Marge Plus (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,100+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $9.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. Available in various styles to fit with every Apple Watch model, this leather band is a great way to class up your look from the silicone style that was likely bundled with your wearable out of the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look that won’t cost you anywhere close to the official Apple offerings. Over 24,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But if you’d rather go with a first-party offering, the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band is on sale for $42. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including the clearance event at Woot that’s discounting Intel Macs by as much as $929.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

